Westerman calls on Biden Administration to end eviction moratorium

He says the new moratorium will act as an additional disincentive for tenants to apply for rental assistance, leaving property owners on the hook.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman joined New York Congressman Chris Jacobs and Utah Senator Mike Lee along with 27 other congressmen in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging the Administration to end its eviction moratorium, calling it unconstitutional.

“We strongly oppose the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This latest action is plainly unconstitutional and will only serve to further distort the market and create a housing affordability crisis,” the lawmakers said. “Additionally, any further restrictions on evictions at this point are counterproductive. The economy is open, jobs and vaccines are abundant, and federal rental assistance is a reality.”

Congressman Westerman issued a press release on Thursday (Aug. 12) noting a recent Supreme Court case where five members of the Supreme Court effectively acknowledged the CDC exceeded its authority in issuing the moratorium.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh stated that “clear and specific congressional authorization (via new legislation) would be necessary for the CDC to extend the moratorium past July 31.”

“Instead of pursuing an unconstitutional moratorium, the Biden administration should be focused on distributing the nearly $50 billion in rental assistance that was appropriated through three separate stimulus packages.” the lawmakers said. “As long this moratorium remains in place, property owners will continue to struggle financially. These property owners must still pay mortgages, taxes and maintenance for the dwelling. If this continues much longer, we will see a wave of bankruptcies, foreclosures, and blighted properties.”