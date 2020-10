The lanes are now open. Fayetteville Police say there were no injuries and no citations given.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — A motorcycle wreck occurred at MLK and Camellia in Fayetteville.

All westbound lanes were temporarily closed, but have now opened back up.

Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) has confirmed there were no injuries involved with the accident.

No citations were given and there was no suspicion of drugs or alcohol, according to FPD.