West Fork student earns perfect attendance record during coronavirus pandemic

A West Fork senior is being recognized for a perfect attendance record even though in-person school is canceled for the remainder of the year.

WEST FORK, Ark. — A West Fork senior is being recognized for a perfect attendance record even though in-person school is canceled for the remainder of the year.

Addison Dobbs is a senior at West Fork High School and has never missed a day of school.

"There were a few days where I was like - Do I really want to go to school today? I've worked so hard for this for 12 years and so why give up on it now. So that was my theory once I recognized that's what I wanted to achieve," Dobbs said.

She said she noticed after fourth grade that she had perfect attendance and wanted to stick with it till the end. She said she's disappointed that in-person classes were canceled, but knows this is for the best.

"Because it's like, I worked so hard for this...and then it's kind of taken away. And at the same time I'd like to keep everyone safe knowing that we are all at home and being able to stay safe and healthy at home," she said.

Addison says it wasn't easy to go to school every day, but she wanted to complete her goal. One of her teachers, Kaden Selph, says that is just how Addison is. She's hard-working and was determined to stick with her goal, even though everyone has days where they don't want to be in the classroom.

"She's tough and was very determined not to miss school, and so even on those days she showed up and was ready to learn, and she was just a good kid altogether,' Selph said.