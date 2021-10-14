West Fork Schools lift mask mandate for K-6 grade students

Effective immediately, K-6 grade students will no longer be required to wear face masks on campus.

WEST FORK, Ark. — The West Fork Board of Education has amended the district's emergency masks and face coverings policy.

After an in-depth discussion, the board unanimously decided to amend the policy that was originally approved on Aug. 13.

The district says effective immediately, the change in policy will relax the district's current mask mandate for students in grades K-6. Mask wearing is no longer mandatory, but the district says it is still strongly recommended.

If the COVID-19 infection rate in the district rises above a rate of 29 new known infections per 10,000 people over a 14-day period, the board will call a special meeting to discuss the rising rate in more detail.

According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI), the district's current infection rate is at 12.

Since students grades 7-12 are eligible to receive a COVID vaccine, masks or face-coverings are not required but are strongly recommended when physical distancing is not possible.

School staff and visitors are not required to wear face masks but the district says it's strongly recommended.