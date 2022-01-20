West Fork thawing out after sleet and snow stall vehicles in the area

The storm left dozens of drivers stuck on the side of Interstate 49 and Highway 71 as they attempted to travel south.

WEST FORK, Ark. — The City of West Fork is thawing out from the sleet and snow that swept through the area Wednesday, Jan. 19.

At this time yesterday, West Fork police and fire crews were on the roads and interstate helping drivers. The hill on the southbound I-49 Exit 53 is where many drivers were forced to stop or slow down.

Towing and wrecking companies helped emergency crews move vehicles off the road as quickly as possible, but many were still left waiting for help for up to four or five hours.

"It was just literally hours, and hours, and hours and hours of pushing, pulling, directing, turning vehicles around and trying to keep them moving," said Sgt. Justin Goggans with the West Fork Police Department.

