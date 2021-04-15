West Fork man arrested for trafficking heroin in NWA

Detectives seized about 960 grams of heroin (street value of $380,000), drug paraphernalia, and $3,884 in cash from the home of Arnulfo Gomez.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for trafficking heroin in the Northwest Arkansas area.

According to Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds, in March of 2021, detectives with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force identified a Heroin Trafficker operating in the Fayetteville, Springdale, and West Fork areas.

During the following weeks, detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases of heroin from the trafficker, Arnulfo Gomez.

On April 14, detectives executed a search warrant at Gomez’s residence, in West Fork and seized about 960 grams of heroin (street value of $380,000), drug paraphernalia, and $3,884 in cash.

Gomez is now facing charges of trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of a controlled substance.