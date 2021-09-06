West Fork Fire Department hosting all you can eat breakfast event

The West Fork Fire Department will be hosting an all you can eat breakfast event in honor of Jackson Brannan.

WEST FORK, Ark. — The West Fork Fire Department will be hosting an all you can eat breakfast event in honor of Jackson Brannan.

They will be serving pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, and more.

The event will be held this Saturday (Sept. 11) from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will be only $5 a person. All proceeds will go to Jackson's family to be used in his memory. The funds normally go towards safety and identification items for firefighters, but this year the department wanted to do it in Jackson's honor.

The department says Jackson was a great friend to many of the firefighters and their families. They said he touched the lives of so many they felt it is only right to do something in his honor.

The breakfast will be held at the West Fork Fire Department located at 299 West Main Street.