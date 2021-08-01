Park at West End in downtown Fort Smith sells for $210,000

The park, known for its historic Ferris Wheel and carousel, was sold on Thursday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Park at West End in downtown Fort Smith has new owners. Chris and Paige McCoy of Fort Smith bought the park, known for its historic Ferris Wheel and vintage, hand-painted carousel, at auction Thursday morning (Aug. 12).

Comments on a post on the Facebook page of Looper Auction and Realty II LLC, which conducted the auction, said the park sold for $210,000. Phil White, the former owner of the park, said it sold for “about 25 cents on the dollar.” No predictions were made on a sale price for the park prior to the auction, but more than $1 million has been invested in the property since it opened, Looper Auction and Realty said prior to the auction.

“They got a good deal,” White said. “I’m real happy. It’s a win for everyone, for them, for the community and for me.”

Chris McCoy is the owner and president of McCoy Roof Co. Paige McCoy posted a video Thursday after the auction, saying the couple had just bought a park and are excited about future plans.