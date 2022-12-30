Hot dog! New Wienerschnitzel restaurant rolls into Springdale

The West Coast staple will open one of its first Arkansas locations in 2023 adjacent to the newly opened Starbucks on Elm Springs, directly in front of Mercy

ARKANSAS, USA — The national restaurant brand with a cult following is headed to NWA.

If you have never had the chance to try Wienerschnitzel, the business was founded in 1961 and is the world’s largest hot dog chain, known for serving a variety of dogs with ice cream and shakes.

The popular West Coast staple will open one of its first Arkansas locations in 2023 adjacent to the newly opened Starbucks on Elm Springs, directly in front of Mercy Hospital.

Wienerschnitzel will be occupying one of three lots in a brand-new development.

Starbucks anchors the development’s corner lot leaving only one pad remaining in this project.

"We love developing projects in Northwest Arkansas. Sitting adjacent to Starbucks AND having direct exposure to I-49 makes this a home-run site for Wienerschnitzel. We are excited about completing more projects with the Shinall Group and this fan-favorite brand," said Joshua Brown, Haag Brown Development Commercial Principal.

