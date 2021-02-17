Weather slows vaccinations as COVID cases and hospitalizations fall in the Fort Smith area

There will be more vaccines available once the weather improves and people are again able to get out and get vaccinated.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — This week’s unusually extreme winter weather may have stopped many from getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but there is no need to worry, according to Rep. Dr. Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting the second dose at a 21-day interval for the Pfizer vaccine and a 28-day interval for the Moderna vaccine, but it is acceptable to get the second dose of either vaccine within 42 days.

“So, there’s a relatively large window of time to get the second vaccine. People shouldn’t worry if they miss their second dose this week due to the weather. They can get it next week after the snow melts,” said Johnson, who is also the medical director for Fort Smith EMS and Southwest EMS and an emergency room physician.