Water restored in Sequoyah Co., boil order in effect

Water has been restored for more than 2,500 people impacted by a shortage caused by a landslide, but water must be boiled until testing can be done.

SALLISAW, Okla. — Water has been restored to parts of Sequoyah County impacted by a landslide that caused a water shortage last week.

Some residents have been without water for days and a boil order is in effect.

Crews with the Sequoyah County Water Association have been working tirelessly for nearly a week to restore water to about 2,500 people.

Muddy conditions provided a challenge to workers trying to replace and repair more than 2,000 feet of water line.

“It was terrible, besides laying the pipe we were stuck half the time. We were pulling backhoes out, pulling track-hoes out, and it was a messy deal," said Vance Mooney, Sequoyah County Water Association Manager.

Water was finally fully restored Sunday (April 19) night but a boil order is in place until water samples can be tested.

“Now everybody’s got water pressure back and can use it to do certain things with, feed your animal and things, and the bottles water is what everyone’s is wanting at this point," said Steve Rutherford, Sequoyah County Emergency Management Director.

The drinkable water tank has been removed from the Blunt Baptist Church parking lot.

Residents can find bottled water at the emergency management office behind the courthouse in Sallisaw.

Staff at the water association want to thank people for all their patience and help during what they call the worst disaster the department has ever faced.

Mooney says water samples are being sent to Tulsa to get tested.