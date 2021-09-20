Water Main Break in Fayetteville

A water line broke in Fayetteville resulting in the City asking residents to temporarily conserve water and a possible boil order being issued.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is asking residents and businesses to temporarily conserve water after a mainline burst on Monday (Sept.20).

A 36-inch water line near Sharon St. and Pine Ave. burst causing flooding in the immediate area and reduced water pressure in surrounding neighborhoods.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan says the City has all available crews making the repairs but the details are still unclear.

"I will have more details on how long it will take to restore water," said Mayor Jordan. "As soon as I know more information I will pass it along. Hopefully, it will be repaired soon."

The City says its water tanks are currently stabilizing which may cause residents to temporarily;y experience low water pressure and air in home water lines. Residents who experience low water pressure and air in the water lines are reminded the water is safer for consumption and no Boil Water Order will be necessary.

The City of Fayetteville says residents who currently do not have water in the Sharon St. and Pine Ave. area will be contacted directly by the City if a Boil Water Notice becomes necessary.