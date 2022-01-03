Waldron Schools, some businesses closed after water line break

A boil order is in effect after a water line break closed some businesses and Waldron Schools Monday, Jan. 3.

WALDRON, Ark. — Waldron Schools and some area businesses are closed Monday, Jan. 3 after a substantial water line break in the city.

According to Waldron Schools Superintendent Daniel Fielding, some businesses have had to suspend operations temporarily due to a lack of water pressure for restrooms and kitchen operations.

A boil order is also in effect until further notice.

Fielding says if water services can be resumed, classes will be back in session on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Waldron Schools will be utilizing our state-approved AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) days to account for Monday and any other days if necessary.

Children are asked to bring bottled water to school until the boil order is lifted. School officials will also have bottled water available for students.

The cause of the water line break is still under investigation.