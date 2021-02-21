Water emergency in parts of Franklin County

The Franklin County Emergency manager says there is a water emergency in some southern parts of the county.

Editor's Note: The video shown is from February 19, 2021

The Franklin County Emergency manager says there is a water emergency in some southern parts of the county.

It's impacting customers in Mill Town/Washburn Public Water Authority.

According to a post the emergency manager made on Facebook, service is temporarily cut off there due to an emergency with the supplier.

The county declared a disaster in hopes of receiving state support.

They've submitted a request for a 2,000-gallon tank of water and will provide information on a filling site when it becomes available.

The City of Branch also reached out to us on Sunday to say they're asking residents to conserve water until further notice.