Water dispute between Bella Vista and POA leads to lawsuit

The suit revolves around the soon-to-be-built public safety facility in Bella Vista voters approved and access to water at the building.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The City of Bella Vista says they are suing the Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA) over water.

The City says they need the POA to give them water for the new public safety facility they will be building on Highway 279. But, the POA denied their request saying Cooper Communities actually owns the ability to make that decision.

POA members are concerned that if they let the City use the water, that they would, in turn, get sued by Cooper Communities.

“It’s something I don’t think anybody on city council feels comfortable with because we have a very good working relationship with the POA, but yet it’s a necessity for us to be able to get the water for the fire suppression. It just must be done," Christie said.

The City plans to break ground in August for the new public safety facility.