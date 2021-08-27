Watch: Washington County Fair underway in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After many counties had to cancel last year, fair season is finally here! For many families, it’s a week they’ve spent quite a bit of time preparing for.
Livestock competitions are a huge part of the fair and are a majority of the week's events. Kids show sheep, cows, bunnies, chickens and pigs.
Lizzie Mayberry has been showing for 9 years and it runs in the family. Her dad also competed at the Washington County Fair growing up and now she shows alongside her two sisters.
She says to her, showing is very special because it’s a family event, and it’s taught her important life lessons, especially as they all spend about eight hours a day in the barn taking care of their animals.