Watch: Washington County Fair underway in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After many counties had to cancel last year, fair season is finally here! For many families, it’s a week they’ve spent quite a bit of time preparing for.

Livestock competitions are a huge part of the fair and are a majority of the week's events. Kids show sheep, cows, bunnies, chickens and pigs.

Lizzie Mayberry has been showing for 9 years and it runs in the family. Her dad also competed at the Washington County Fair growing up and now she shows alongside her two sisters.