WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for legendary University of Arkansas men's track & field coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Legendary University of Arkansas men’s track and field coach John McDonnell died on Monday evening, June 7 in Fayetteville at the age of 82.

A funeral mass is being held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayetteville on Friday (June 11) at 10:00 a.m. which can be viewed here.

In his 36-year hall of fame coaching career at the University of Arkansas, McDonnell established a legacy of success unrivaled in the history of NCAA athletics producing 40 NCAA championships, including six national triple crowns and 12 consecutive NCAA Indoor titles from 1984-95.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a true Razorback legend and quite simply the greatest collegiate coach in the history of intercollegiate athletics,” Vice-Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “John McDonnell was the personification of success on and off the track, winning 40 NCAA Championships and 83 conference titles, while even more importantly making an indelible impact on the hundreds of young men who had the privilege to compete for him.

McDonnell’s accomplishments with the Arkansas men’s track and field program shine as a beacon for the Razorbacks in an infinite legacy.

While the amazing numbers he achieved with Arkansas will always be there to serve as a reminder to the dominance of the Razorback men’s program over his span of 36 years with the program, the personal relationships he developed along the way will be cherished forever.