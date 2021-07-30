Washington Regional to reopen drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic

Washington Regional will be reopening its drive-thru COVID-19 testing due to high demand.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington Regional will be reopening its drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic due to high demand.

The drive-thru clinic is located at 3318 N. Northhills Blvd. and will reopen on Monday (Aug 2).

The clinic will be serving those who have active COVID-19 symptoms or those who have had a known exposure to someone with COVID-19.

It will be open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is required.

Individuals with respiratory illness who need to be seen by a provider can continue to be seen at the Washington Regional Urgent Care without an appointment.

For further questions about COVID-19, you may contact the Washington Regional’s COVID-19 hotline at 479.463.2055 to speak with a health care professional or visit https://www.wregional.com/main/coronavirus.

It is located in the William L. Bradley Plaza at 3 E. Appleby Road in Fayetteville. It is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.