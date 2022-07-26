Washington Regional ranked top hospital in Arkansas

Washington Regional Medical Center has been recognized as the top hospital in Arkansas, according to U.S. News & World Report.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In addition to receiving the number one ranking in Arkansas, Washington Regional Medical Center was also ranked the "Best Hospital" in the Ozarks Region for a fourth consecutive year.

According to a release by Washington Regional, the annual list of best hospitals is a compilation of rankings and ratings that are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making decisions regarding their healthcare.

“Washington Regional has long been the region’s leading health care system. Now, for a second year, these national rankings prove we are also leading the state in high performing care,” said Washington Regional president and CEO Larry Shackelford. “It has always been our vision to be both the best place for our patients to receive care, and the best place for our team members to provide that care."

U.S News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals in the areas of specialties, procedures and conditions to determine the rankings. The "Best Hospitals" methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

Washington Regional earned a high performing designation in the following procedures and conditions evaluated by the publication.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Heart attack

Heart failure

Hip replacement

Kidney failure

Knee replacement

Lung cancer surgery

Stroke

Uterine cancer surgery

Earning a designation of "high performing" indicates that Washington Regional performed better than the national average in the procedures and areas listed above.

"This recognition demonstrates our commitment to improving the health of people in the communities we serve and highlights the outstanding dedication of our medical, nursing and support staff team members," said Shackelford.

To read more about Washington Regional's rankings and to see other Arkansas hospital standings, click here.

