Washington Regional honors nurses on National Nurses Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On May 6, National Nurses Day, Washington Regional celebrated and recognized the exceptional work their nurses do and the vital role they play in caring for our community.

The celebration signals the beginning of National Nurses Week and reminds us that nurses are needed now more than ever.

Nurses were able to enjoy meals served outside by food trucks and spend time relaxing with colleagues while observing social distancing.

“Due to social distancing guidelines, our celebration was much different this year. We were not able to celebrate our nurses with the activities and fellowship we normally do,” said Saron Schaefer, RN, Nurse Manager and Event Organizer. “However, we were still able to honor our nursing professionals for their tireless dedication.”