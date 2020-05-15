Washington County Sheriff’s Office warning citizens phone scammers are at it again

This time they’re soliciting money, pretending to be Captain Kenny Yates and Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell, both of which are real employees at WCSO.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) warned residents less than a month ago about scammers pretending to be someone from WCSO.

The scammers are already at it again.

This time they’re pretending to be Captain Kenny Yates and Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell, both of which are real employees at WCSO.

WCSO wants to remind citizens that the Washington County Sheriff's Office will never solicit payment over the phone, ask you to get a money card to clear up an outstanding warrant because you missed jury duty or anything similar.

If you receive a call from someone saying they are from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and they solicit money from you, or if you're not sure of the legitimacy of the call, please call WCSO at (479) 444-5712 to verify it was them who called.