WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning citizens of another phone scam.

Someone who has spoofed WCSO's number is calling people and telling them they missed jury duty.

The scammer then says to call “Sgt. Mark Benson” and asks for personal information, such as Social Security numbers.