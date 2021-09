Elizabeth Nicole Reece, 17, has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen.

Elizabeth Nicole Reece, 17, has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at an address in Northeast Washington County at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 8) night. She was wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

If anyone has information about Elizabeth's whereabouts, they are asked to please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.