18-year-old Trinity Kay Costales left her foster home near Springdale Saturday (May 16) around 10:30 a.m. She agreed to be home by 9:00 p.m. but never returned.

Trinity is 5’3” and weighs 170 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, a white hooded sweatshirt, and blue shoes.