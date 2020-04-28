x
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 20-year-old woman

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating 20-year-old Rebecka Marie Garrett.
Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office
Rebecka Marie Garrett

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating 20-year-old Rebecka Marie Garrett. 

Garrett is described as a white female, 5'02", 180 Ibs, with blue eyes, brown hair. 

She left an address on Summers Mountain Road Monday (April 27) afternoon riding a blue Bintellie Scorch 49cc scooter. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rebecka, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

