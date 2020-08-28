Washington County Sheriff's Office looking for missing homeless man after family addresses concern

48-year-old Dorrance Richardson is homeless and known to frequent the Fayetteville area. He was last seen leaving the detention center on July 28.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for a missing man who was last seen leaving the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC) on July 28.

48-year-old Dorrance Richardson is homeless and known to frequent the Fayetteville area.

His sister lives in Connecticut and says he normally checks in with her from time to time, but she hasn’t heard from him since the date he was last seen, and nobody has been able to locate him.

When Richardson was seen leaving WCDC, he was wearing a red t-shirt, tan pants, tan hat and grey tennis shoes.