Washington County deputies searching for missing Farmington teen

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Braiden Taylor has been missing in the Farmington area since Saturday evening.
Braiden is described as having black hair and brown eyes, being 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.
Police say he was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 29, wearing a black “Farmington Cardinal Track” hoodie, blue jeans and wearing small gold-colored hoop earrings.
If you have seen Braiden or know his whereabouts, authorities ask that you get in touch with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.
