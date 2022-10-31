Washington County deputies searching for missing Farmington teen

Braiden Taylor, 17, has been missing since Saturday evening in the Farmington area, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Braiden Taylor has been missing in the Farmington area since Saturday evening.

Braiden is described as having black hair and brown eyes, being 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Police say he was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 29, wearing a black “Farmington Cardinal Track” hoodie, blue jeans and wearing small gold-colored hoop earrings.

If you have seen Braiden or know his whereabouts, authorities ask that you get in touch with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 444-5712.

MISSING JUVENILE: Braiden Taylor, 17 years-of-age, male, black hair, brown eyes, 5’ 10”, 130lbs. Braiden left his home... Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 30, 2022

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

­Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device