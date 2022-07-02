Washington Co. to recognize Dr. Robert Karas, doctor sued for giving ivermectin to inmates to treat COVID-19

Ivermectin has been approved by the FDA for use by people and animals for some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions, but not for treating COVID-19.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington County Justice of the Peace Patrick Deakins has announced a resolution recognizing Dr. Robert Karas and Karas Correctional Health's work to treat COVID-19 within the county jail. Dr. Robert Karas and the Washington County Jail are currently being sued by inmates who say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat the virus - a drug not approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19.

A press release from Deakins states the following:

Of all the county services, the COVID‐19 pandemic has had the greatest impact on the operations of the Washington County Detention Center. As many can imagine, that facility, which like many was never designed with a pandemic in mind, offers unique challenges regarding Covid mitigation.

The county has been blessed to have the services of Dr. Robert Karas and Karas Correctional Health. Due to their dedicated service, Dr. Karas and his team have effectively treated over 850 recorded cases of Covid in the Washington County Detention Center, and that work has resulted in zero deaths. Their results speak for themselves, and are without question, an optimistic bright spot in the fight against COVID‐19.

We, as a county, commend Dr. Karas for his exceptional service. It is my honor and pleasure to sponsor a resolution to communicate the county’s appreciation. The resolution commends Dr. Karas and his team for their exceptional service to the county and communicates the Quorum Court’s support for the work that they have done under difficult and trying circumstances.

The resolution will first be heard by the Jails, Law Enforcement, and Courts Committee of the Washington County Quorum Court Monday, Feb. 7, night.

Both the Washington County Jail and Dr. Karas have asked a federal judge to drop the lawsuit against them.

Ivermectin has been approved by the FDA for use by people and animals for some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions, but not for treating COVID-19. Discussion around the drug's effectiveness to treat COVID-19 made headlines over the summer after a small study claimed it showed progress in treating patients with the virus.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.