Springdale tornado victims could qualify for disaster assistance

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Homeowners and renters in Washington County whose primary residence was destroyed by the severe storms and tornadoes on March 30, 2022, could be eligible for disaster financial assistance.
The assistance is being provided through the State of Arkansas Individual Assistance program and applications can be submitted starting Monday, April 25 through Friday, May 6, 2022.
Homeowners and renters in Washington County must first apply for assistance through the Small Business Administration in order to be eligible for state disaster funds.
Assistance may include:
- Home repairs
- Cleaning
- Household debris removal
- Personal property repair
Second homes, vacation homes, sheds, vehicles, businesses, and outbuildings are not eligible for assistance.
Application Requirements:
- Address of the damaged home
- Insurance information
- Social security number
- Detailed damage information
- Phone number
- E-mail address
Residents can apply by calling 1-888-683-2336. The hotline's hours of operations are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
