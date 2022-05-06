Springdale tornado victims could qualify for disaster assistance

Applications for financial assistance can be submitted starting Monday, April 25 through Friday, May 6, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Homeowners and renters in Washington County whose primary residence was destroyed by the severe storms and tornadoes on March 30, 2022, could be eligible for disaster financial assistance.

The assistance is being provided through the State of Arkansas Individual Assistance program and applications can be submitted starting Monday, April 25 through Friday, May 6, 2022.

Homeowners and renters in Washington County must first apply for assistance through the Small Business Administration in order to be eligible for state disaster funds.

Assistance may include:

Home repairs

Cleaning

Household debris removal

Personal property repair

Second homes, vacation homes, sheds, vehicles, businesses, and outbuildings are not eligible for assistance.

Application Requirements:

Address of the damaged home

Insurance information

Social security number

Detailed damage information

Phone number

E-mail address

Residents can apply by calling 1-888-683-2336. The hotline's hours of operations are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.