Washington County residents asked to conserve water following week of faucets dripping to prevent frozen pipes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Residents in Washington County, particularly those south of Farmington and Fayetteville on the Washington Water Authority (WWA) water system, are asked to conserve water due to dripping faucets during this week's winter storm.

The historic storm brought record-low temperatures to the area, and many residents kept faucets running to avoid frozen pipes.

The WWA says that usage is up in areas ranging from 67% to 150% from what they normally see. This has left the WWA water system in the south part of Washington County struggling to keep up with demands.

Temperatures will be increasing heading into the weekend, which could lead to frozen pipes bursting. Residents are being asked to conserve water now in case there are widespread disruptions to supply.