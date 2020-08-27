Washington County rescue crews prepare for Hurricane Laura

At Lake Fayetteville, rescue crews have been out testing rescue boats to make sure they’re ready to go for the storm.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rescue crews in Washington County are preparing equipment and volunteers to help Arkansas with any damage hurricane Laura may leave behind.

The task force says boat rescue is just a small part of their job.

They are on alert for the Arkansas region, because remnants of the storm may be moving this way.

The task force can do water rescues, structural collapse or any kind of rescue that’s needed at the time, as long as they have the equipment

During a hurricane, they typically go to neighboring states, but today they spent time testing new rescue boats and prepared for helping at home.

Rescue specialist, Kevin Svanotto, says he’s glad to have practice, especially before potentially being deployed close to home.

“We don’t get to do this very often with hurricane season being very slim. Flooding is rare, but this time there is a lot that can happen, and so we need to practice and get our skills up to speed before we go south and really need them.”

Although crews are not sure if they’ll be deployed tonight, they say they’re always prepared and can be ready within a few hours.