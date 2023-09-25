Washington County holding record sealing clinic

Those with charges in Washington County who are eligible will be able to have their record sealed.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Legal Aid of Arkansas and the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition are holding a record sealing clinic in Washington County on Sept. 26.

The clinic will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville and will be taking place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Those with charges in Washington County will be able to have their record sealed, which is deemed by law never to have occurred in turn. Those wishing to attend can sign up online. Walk ins will be available as time and availability permits.

Records in Johnson, West Fork, Tontitown, Elm Springs, Springdale, Fayetteville, Elkins, Farmington, Prairie Grove, and Lincoln will be sealed through the clinic.

