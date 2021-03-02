Washington County receives over $7M for emergency rental assistance

These funds can be used for rental assistance for those in need due to economic hardships caused by Covid-19.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Washington County recently received over $7 million to help renters during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Jan. 19, 2021, Washington County received $7,167,562.90 from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for Emergency Rental Assistance as set out in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021.

These funds can be used for rental assistance for those in need due to economic hardships caused by Covid-19.

Additionally, these funds may be used to assist with utility and home energy costs.

On December 27, 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 established a new $25 billion federal Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program for state, county and municipal governments with populations of over 200,000.

Washington County partnered with the Springdale Housing Authority and the Fayetteville Housing Authority to help disburse these funds.

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood is also working to find additional ways to disburse this money to citizens in need.

At this time, Washington County residents who are eligible to apply for emergency rental assistance may contact the Springdale Housing Authority or the Fayetteville Authority to apply.

Benton County received $8,364,838.70 of the assistance to be distributed until December 31, 2021.

To qualify, households must have an annual household income of approximately $60,000 or less depending on family size. Other eligibility requirements also apply.