Washington County search for missing man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Department is leading an investigation into the search for a missing 50-year-old man. 

Valentin Ustayy has not been seen since Jan. 19, 2023. Police say he is possibly driving a black Dodge Durango with a Colorado license plate: EXUTER.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WCSO concerning the investigation.

