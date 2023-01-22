Washington County search for missing man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Department is leading an investigation into the search for a missing 50-year-old man.
Valentin Ustayy has not been seen since Jan. 19, 2023. Police say he is possibly driving a black Dodge Durango with a Colorado license plate: EXUTER.
Anyone with information is asked to contact WCSO concerning the investigation.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.