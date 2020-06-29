Pandemic causes local blood donation shortage

There will be an emergency blood drive in Fayetteville Tuesday. The blood reserve is dwindling because of blood drive cancellations due to the pandemic.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington County health leaders are urging the public to give blood during the coronavirus pandemic, saying there's a dire need.

To help combat a potential blood shortage here in Washington County, there will be an emergency blood drive Tuesday (June 30) in Fayetteville.

Health leaders say the blood reserve is dwindling because of blood drive cancellations due to the pandemic.

Leaders are urging those who are healthy to donate to prevent a potential shortage at local hospitals.

The Fayetteville cares blood drive will be held Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Dickson Street.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hosting the drive and is the sole provider of blood, plasma, and platelets to all hospitals in Washington, Benton, Carroll and Madison counties.

President & CEO of Washington Regional Larry Shackelford says the blood drive will follow all health guidelines and it is a great way to help during this tough time.

Shackelford said, "There is a great need, and I know it’s a hard time and people want to be safe." He continued, "Do I wanna be out giving blood?”

We want to assure you it’s a safe product and everybody is doing the right things and it’s really important right now. The need is great," he said.

Donors are required to wear a mask during the blood drive.

If you don't have one, one will be given to you.

It's recommended to make an appointment.