Washington County Fair concluding this weekend

The 2021 fair began on Tuesday (Aug. 24) and is continuing into the weekend with a variety of family-friendly events.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair, the largest and most established county fair, has returned.

Founded in 1857, The Washington County Fair offers residents family-friendly events like a petting zoo, contests, livestock shows, carnival and much more.

The fair also offers guests access to commercial vendors, including insurance agents, charitable organizations, product sales, churches, political booths and carnival-style foods.

The livestock competitions are a huge part of the fair's events with kids getting the opportunity to show sheep, goats, cows, bunnies, chickens and pigs. The kids showing animals at the fair say they spend 6 to 8 hours a day in the barn with their animals, where they feed, wash, walk and prepare for showtime.

“Showing has really just taught me that nothing really comes easy and you always have to work for what you want I’ve been doing this 14 years," said Chloe Mayberry who has been preparing her pigs for showtime. "I don’t win all the time and it really teaches you that to win and lose the right way and that you always have to work hard for what you want.”

The fair began Tuesday (Aug.24) and will be ending Saturday night. Friday night the carnival will be opening at 5 p.m. followed by the Shodeo at 7 p.m. and K-9 Demo at 8:30 p.m. The fair has a midnight madness event beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and ending at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday's events will begin at 9 a.m. with a horse show, Dutch Oven contest, and dog show. The fair gates and petting zoo will open at 10 a.m. followed by the carnival opening at noon and Bull Buckout taking place at 7.p.m.