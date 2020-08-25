Washington County Fair moves forward with the junior exhibition only

The fair is only open to exhibitors and their immediate family. The live animal auction is open to the public.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Fair kicks off Tuesday (Aug. 25) but it will look a lot different than previous years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Founded in 1857, the fair will go on as planned even with the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting the area.

“I’m so thankful that they’re actually putting it on and we get the opportunity to show," said Addison Harlow, a junior exhibitor.



The event at the fairgrounds is only open to junior exhibitors like Wyatt Hunt and their immediate families.

“There’s a lot of people that are really sad about it, I can see their point, but like I said we’re just all really thankful to be here in the capacity that we can be," Hunt said.



Everyone is required to wear a face mask and are asked to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.

The auction portion of the fair is open to the public. Bidders can also watch it live on Facebook or place a bid over the phone.

“So from that standpoint the show goes on and that really helps those exhibitors regardless if they’re putting money in their college funds or paying for feed or paying for next year animals that’s why it’s so important for us," said Washington County Fair Board Member Robin Harlow.

While there are no carnival rides, pageants, or food vendors this year, junior exhibitors still got to display their art.

“We limited the number of categories that exhibitors can participate in to really limit the quantity," Harlow said.

The fair typically draws in more than 20,000 people, but that won’t be the case this year. Exhibitors are still optimistic about the turnout and showing off their livestock.

The Washington County Fair begins Tuesday (Aug. 25) and runs through Saturday (Aug. 29).