Washington County issues Emergency Declaration & deploys aid

Washington County Department of Emergency Management has deployed United States Army Reserve teams to aid in clean up and recovery efforts.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Washington County issued an Emergency Proclamation following the tornado that moved through Johnson and Springdale in the early morning on March 30.

Washington County says there has been extensive damage to public and private properties, including several accounts of home damages. this has caused the county to implement the County Emergency Operations Plan, which will give emergency relief and assistance to residents affected by the storm damage.

This plan includes deploying United States Army Reserve (USAR) teams to provide clean-up and recovery efforts.

Washington County Judge Joseph K. Wood released the following statement addressing the storm damage:

"During the early morning hours today, a dangerous storm moved through the area, likely resulting in a tornado touching down in the Johnson and Springdale city limits. The storms brought extensive damage to homes and businesses throughout the area and left tens of thousands of people without power.

Upon notification of the severity of the storm damage, the Washington County Department of Emergency Management immediately activated the area USAR teams for deployment. To aid in the cleanup and potential recovery effort, I deployed the Washington County Road Department to assist in any way needed by local agencies.

At this time, there have been no reports of fatalities; however my prayers at this time are with the citizens who were injured, citizens that have suffered damage to their homes and property, and to the businesses in the area that have been negatively impacted. I have issued an Emergency Declaration for our County and Washington County stands ready to continue to provide assistance to our communities."

