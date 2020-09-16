Washington County Election Commission votes to make Bud Walton Arena early voting site

All registered Washington County voters can vote there on October 22-24.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Election Commission voted to make Bud Walton Arena an early voting site.

Arkansas Representative, Nicole Clowney, said it will make voting more convenient and safer for so many in our community.

In a Facebook post, Clowney wrote, “Endless thanks to Ryann Alonso and Mariam Siddiqui for laying so much of the groundwork here, and to absolute ‘rockstar,’ Billie Firmin, for pushing it over the finish line today!”