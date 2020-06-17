15 positive coronavirus cases discovered at Washington County Detention Center

15 detainees at the Washington County Detention Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — After several detainees were tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Washington County Detention Center, 15 positive cases were discovered.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says 40 detainees located in quarantine blocks were tested for the virus on Tuesday (June 16) through a private health firm. After several of the tests returned with positive results, medical staff at the detention center contacted the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), who advised all detainees in quarantine needed to be tested again with the ADH tests to confirm a positive diagnosis.

After the detainees were screened with the ADH tests, 15 positive cases were discovered.

The Sheriff's Office said all detainees in quarantine are asymptomatic and have had no signs of the virus.

All detainees and Washington County Sheriff's Office personnel will soon be tested.

Each inmate will be provided masks and all new detainees will be quarantined prior to being transferred to the general population