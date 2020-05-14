Washington County Courthouses to reopen to the public May 18

Everyone entering the Courthouse will be screened, pursuant to CDC recommended guidelines and will be required to wear a face mask at all times while in the building

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Washington County Judge Joseph Wood has announced that the Washington County Courthouses will reopen to the public beginning Monday, May 18th.

The Offices of the Circuit Clerk, Assessor, Collector and Prosecuting Attorney will remain closed to the public.

Both the Assessor and Collector have announced that their satellite offices in the Fayetteville and Springdale DMVs will open on May 18th.

The public is encouraged to contact the county office that they intend to visit before arriving at the Courthouse as most services are available online. Visit www.co.washington.ar.us or call 479-444-1700 for more information.

Furthermore, everyone entering the Courthouse will be screened, pursuant to CDC recommended guidelines and will be required to wear a face mask at all times while in the building.

Anyone without a face mask will be denied entry.