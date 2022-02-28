Washington Co. Sheriff Tim Helder retiring

After nearly 18 years, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder announced he will be retiring after 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder is retiring after nearly 18 years.

Helder announced his retirement Monday, Feb. 28 afternoon. He has been in law enforcement for 43 years. His retirement goes into effect on Jan. 1. 2023.

"Holly and I want to thank the citizens of Washington County for their support, confidence and friendship," Helder wrote in a statement released to 5NEWS. "Having had the opportunity to serve alongside those who make the Washington County Sheriff’s Office the gold standard has been a great honor."

Helder says the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) has been preparing leaders internally to "take the reins."

He went on to endorse Chief Jay Cantrell as the next sheriff. Chief Cantrell is married to the Public Relations Director for the WCSO, Kelly Cantrell.

Helder did not give a reason behind his retirement.

