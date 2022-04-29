Police: Warrants issued for Lavaca students' arrests following racial bullying on school bus

Five middle school students have warrants for their arrests issued for a racial-bullying incident on a bus captured on video.

LAVACA, Ark. — Lavaca Police Chief Chris Toon says five middle school students have warrants for their arrests for a racial-bullying incident on a bus captured on video.

The video shows students on a Lavaca Middle School bus laughing and chanting "Rosa Parks" and "BLM" (Black Lives Matter) to a 13-year-old Black classmate.

"This was malicious. It's horrible. I mean, I just bawled when I saw that video," said the victim's mother. "I just could not believe it. It is so hurtful. I don’t understand how people could think that is anywhere close to ok.”

Lavaca Public Schools released the following message after the video sparked outrage online:

“Lavaca School District became aware of an incident on a school bus that occurred on February 22, 2022. Lavaca School District officials opened an investigation in the incident and after concluding the investigation determined that violations of the school district’s bullying policy occurred.”

Five Lavaca students now have warrants for their arrest following a police investigation.

Police Chief Chris Toon says two of the students face harassment charges, and three have harassment and terroristic threatening charges.

The names of the students will not be released due to their ages.

The victim's mother says the student has since transferred schools.

