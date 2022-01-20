Warming shelter filling up fast as winter weather blasts through the area

Fayetteville has opened a warming shelter to those in need as below-freezing temperatures hit our area.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Emergency shelters throughout the area could start filling up fast as temperatures fall dangerously low Thursday, Jan. 20, night.

The Fayetteville City Council passed a proposal to fund a joint effort to help house those experiencing homelessness.

The city council set a little more than $21,000 aside for multiple organizations to open a warming center. It's located at Genesis Church in Fayetteville and provides bedding, food and other resources for those in need.

City council member D'Andre Jones says there was a need for the shelter to help members of the community.

"The money that we gave, that money, it was definitely a huge portion of what is needed to support their efforts," Jones said.

The warming shelter has been in service for six days.

