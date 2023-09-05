Arkansas's warm weather dials up more work for HVAC techs, mechanics

One Arkansas heating and air company has already seen an increase in calls as many are getting their units serviced after a long winter.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deb Pyland at SEARK Heating and Air said at least 70 people had called their office over the last week.

While some Arkansans are calling to schedule springtime maintenance, others notice their air conditioning isn't working after a long winter.

"When you get a quick little break in the weather, and it gets hot, things start happening," Pyland said. "Freon can get a little low... capacitors can pop."

Pyland said spring is usually an excellent time to get a unit serviced.

"The weather does have to be a little bit warmer for us to get a good freon rating," Pyland said. "It needs to be about 70 degrees."

However, because the weather is warmer than usual this year in Arkansas, many people are skipping the maintenance step and calling for repairs.

Dee Coleman with Coleman and Son Automotive said he's busy and is encouraging people to get their A/C serviced on their cars.

"We do see an influx of AC jobs coming in during these hot summer months," Coleman said.

Coleman has serviced at least seven vehicles with A/C problems in the last two weeks.

"You definitely want to get that air conditioning service," Coleman said. "Things like cabin air filters, AC, just a pressure check on them and keeping that conditioner clean, just like your home unit."

Experts recommend changing the air filter in your home every three months, and it should be swapped in a vehicle after every 15,000 to 30,000 miles.

Coleman said vehicles started using a different type of freon beginning in 2017.

"There's a possibility that you might have this new freon called 1234yf," Coleman said.