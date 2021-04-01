War Memorial Stadium to host national junior college football championship in 2021 through 2023

The postponed 2020-2021 NJCAA Football Championship is slated for June 5, 2021.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), along with the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Arkansas Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, announced Friday (April 30) that Little Rock will be the location of the 2021, 2022, and 2023 NJCAA Football Championships at War Memorial Stadium.

The postponed 2020-2021 NJCAA Football Championship is slated for June 5, 2021. The championship will be televised nationally by CBS Sports Network and is scheduled to kick-off at 4:00 p.m.

“The NJCAA cannot think of a better place than Little Rock to host the upcoming football championships for our dedicated fans and student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO. “War Memorial Stadium’s iconic facility and atmosphere align with our mission to provide opportunities and the best overall experience possible. We look forward to having our championship in a destination city like Little Rock.”