War Eagle Fair returns this fall

ROGERS, Ark. — Mark your calendars because the War Eagle Fair is returning to Northwest Arkansas this fall.

The 2021 craft fair is scheduled from Oct. 14 through Oct. 17 in War Eagle.

The fall craft fair is held on the third weekend of October every year in the War Eagle Valley.

Visitors can buy many handmade crafts from over 250 vendors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be live music.

Professional craft men and women offer original, handmade work such as country decorative items, folk art, watercolor and oil painting, pottery, stoneware, wreaths, potpourris, dried arrangements, quilts, miniatures, country clothing, wearable art, candles, homemade soaps, country furnishings, jewelry, birdhouses and feeders, collectibles and much more.

There will be several food trucks available.

Admission into the craft fair is free and parking is $5. Admission to the Sharp Show is $10.