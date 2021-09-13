War Eagle Craft Fair returns this fall

The 2021 craft fair is scheduled from Oct. 14 through Oct. 17 at War Eagle Mill in Rogers.

ROGERS, Ark. — Mark your calendars because the War Eagle Craft Fair is returning to Northwest Arkansas this fall.

The 2021 craft fair is scheduled from Oct. 14 through Oct. 17 at War Eagle Mill in Rogers.

The fall craft fair is held on the third weekend of October every year in the War Eagle Valley.

Visitors can buy many handmade crafts from over 250 vendors from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be live music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Professional craft men and women offer original, handmade work such as country decorative items, folk art, watercolor and oil painting, pottery, stoneware, wreaths, potpourris, dried arrangements, quilts, miniatures, country clothing, wearable art, candles, homemade soaps, country furnishings, jewelry, birdhouses and feeders, collectibles and much more.

There will also be several food trucks and the War Eagle Mill Restaurant for those who are hungry.

Admission into the craft fair is free and parking is $5.