Walton grant expands Latinx mentoring program

The Walton grant will allow participants to take advantage of paid internships, educational travel, and professional development opportunities.

A three-year grant of nearly $500,000 from the Walton Family Foundation in Bentonville will help expand a mentoring program developed by the NWA Hispanic Leadership Council (NWA HLC).

The Latinx on the Rise mentoring program pairs college students from the University of Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas Community College with professional leaders to provide them with experiences that complement their academics, such as relationship building and networking, and allow learning about leadership through coaching.

The Walton grant will allow participants to take advantage of paid internships, educational travel, and professional development opportunities.