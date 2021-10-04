Walton Family Foundation to give away more than 6,600 trees to NWA residents

The foundation has provided more than $1.3 million to plant 1,239 new trees as well as give away 5,375 trees to local residents.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Walton Family Foundation is helping plant more trees around Northwest Arkansas.

The Gravette School District received funds from the foundation to plant trees on campus.

The Bella Vista Foundation along with Bentonville, Centerton, Gateway, Garfield, Gentry, Gravette, Highfill, Pea Ridge and Rogers received grants for tree plantings and giveaways.

Avoca, Decatur, Little Flock, Lowell and Siloam Springs received funds for the tree giveaways.

Each organization and city will release additional details about the tree giveaways, which will take place Oct. 21-30.

The foundation has provided more than 23,000 trees since 2015.

Tree Giveaways: